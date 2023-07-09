Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday’s show at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida:

* Trick Williams defeated Javier Bernal

* Kiana James and Lola Vice defeated Fallon Henley and Brooklyn Barlow

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Edris Enofe. This started out with Enofe taking the mic and calling Stacks out, upset over Stacks interfering in the tag title match at Gold Rush. They cut promos and a fight broke out. The match ended when Stacks rolled Enofe up out of nowhere after Enofe dominated for some time

* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeated Josh Briggs and Malik Blade. This started out with Briggs calling out Nima and Price for a fight even though he was without Brooks Jensen. Nima and Price beat Briggs down until Blade made the save and set up the match. The heels played their roles well and Nima held the ropes for Price to get the pin

* Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade and Jacy Jayne in a Triple Threat to earn a future title shot. Perez pinned Jade to win after being double teamed the whole match

* Bron Breakker defeated Dante Chen

* Ivy Nile defeated Jakara Jackson. Nile won by submission, despite ringside antics by Noam Dar

* NXT Tag Team Champion Gallus retained over Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. Joe Coffey assisted the win here and then after, he called out Carmelo Hayes for a NXT Title shot

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes retained over Joe Coffey in the main event. This included a ref bump and interference by Trick Williams and Gallus

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.