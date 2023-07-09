Tyler Breeze was back in the ring on Saturday night after not wrestling in over two years.

After working for WWE from 2010 through 2021, Breeze was let go alongside several wrestlers due to budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He decided to focus on his wrestling school instead of his in-ring career, leading to a hiatus until now.

Breeze won the NGW: TN Championship by defeating Matt Cross at the Next Generation Wrestling: Tennessee event.

Breeze, who will work the Prestige Wrestling Roseland 6 show on September 1st in Portland, Oregon, previously wrestled on an episode of NXT in June 2021.