WWE will hold Raw from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,789 tickets, and there are 882 left. The show is set up for 8,671. The last WWE show held at the venue was a December 2022 SmackDown event that drew 6,570.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Cody Rhodes will address Brock Lesnar.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Ricochet and Logan Paul meet face-to-face

No Disqualification Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium