The inaugural WWE NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, September 30.

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced during a media call that NXT No Mercy will take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California on September 30. It will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network.

No Mercy tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 4 at 10am local time. A pre-sale will launch on Wednesday, August 2 at 10am, and fans can sign-up to be notified of the pre-sale at this link.

The local start time for No Mercy is 4:30pm that Saturday. Superstars advertised now include NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, and Wes Lee.

WWE’s first No Mercy event was held as a UK show in May 1999. WWE later held a No Mercy event in October of that year as well. They would use that name for pay-per-view events until 2008, then bring it back in 2016 for a SmackDown brand event, and in 2017 for a RAW event. Now No Mercy is being revived for NXT. No Mercy is also the name of WWE’s popular Nintendo 64 video game released in 2000, considered by many to be one of the best pro wrestling video games of all-time.

