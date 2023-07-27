WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with TMZ about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the rumors that he was leaving WWE following his match at WrestleMania 39.

To star, McIntyre reveals that his break from WrestleMania to now was the longest break he’s had in wrestling ever.

I’ve been off since WrestleMania. It’s the longest time I’ve been out of the ring, ever. I’ve only had two matches since I came back. I will not be at Raw next week and I’ll be going straight into that match.

McIntyre later states that he enjoyed spending time at home, but was taken aback by all the rumors of him possibly departing WWE. He says that while there was some “smoke and fire” to the reports they were ultimately untrue.

It was cool getting a break. There was a lot of rumors and headlines on the internet when I was out. Probably about 50 different things. It’s amazing, the stories out there when you’re not on TV. People talk. There might have been some smoke and fire with a few of them, but it was nice people were talking about me when I wasn’t there. I did have to get things fixed physically. Unlike injuries I’ve had in the past, there was no rehab involved, so I was able to enjoy time at home.

You can check out the full interview here.