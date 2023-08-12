Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed RVD’s AEW in-ring debut when he lost to Jungle Boy for the FTW Title on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Here are the highlights:

On RVD’s AEW in-ring debut in a loss to Jungle Boy:

“You know what, it was good to see Rob in the ring. It was good to see Rob out there doing his thing because I will tell you, Rob loves the square circle. Rob is in his zone when he’s inside the square circle, and I give him props for going out and, you know, bringing back some of the old hits, you know, that’s what it’s all about. When you see them, see the brothers from back in the day; all you want to hit old hits, man. You don’t want to hear anything new. All you want to, you know, with Maze, just put on the live New Orleans, that, you know, you aren’t gotta do anything else, you know, play all those songs. Just do it and go home after that. And it was, it was good. No, it was good. Rolling thunder, split leg moonsault, Five Star Frog Splash, all that came out, man. Did I say rolling thunder? That’s it usually, you know, the few shares, but, I thought, Rob did damn good. You could tell, though, one thing about, you know, when you get, you know, to that number, you have to think about everything before you do it. You know, anything. No, you don’t just think you ask God to help out a little bit. A boy is back doing his thing because he loves it. He loves being in the ring, seriously. And nobody does it like RVD. Nobody.”

On why WWE didn’t bring RVD back for another run:

“I get it. I know, I know exactly where you’re coming from, but WWE is, they’re that type, you know, once you get past a certain age, they’re trying to move to a younger, younger group of, you know, stars. And I get it, you know, it’s just like Reality of Wrestling, you know, Reality of Wrestling. We got nothing but young guys, nothing but young guys. When somebody comes into the Reality of Wrestling that, you know, the mid-thirties, I question them. I go, man, do you want to do this? I mean, you’re going to be around a bunch of young kids here, you know, you, you might feel out a, you might feel like the kid that, you know, got held back in high school, 3, 4, 5 years You know what I’m saying? You know, just the boat keeps that. No, I’m serious. You know what I mean? So, it’s a young man’s game, is what I’m saying.”

