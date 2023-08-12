WWE has announced a new segment for Monday’s live RAW as The Road to Payback heats up.

This week’s post-SummerSlam RAW was headlined by Shinsuke Nakamura, Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins teaming up for a six-man win over The Judgment Day. Nakamura, who defeated Bronson Reed earlier in the night, was filling in for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn, who had been taken out backstage by JD McDonagh. Zayn ended up helping the babyfaces get the victory as he came down at the end of the match. After the win, the tension between Rollins and Rhodes continued as Zayn tried to keep things calm. Rollins and Rhodes had a few words, but then shook hands and got on the same page as Nakamura watched. Rollins and Rhodes hit the corners to pose, but this led to Nakamura dropping Rollins with a Kinshasa from out of nowhere. After the shocker from Nakamura, The King of Strong Style walked straight to the back as the post-SummerSlam edition of RAW went off the air.

In an update, WWE has confirmed that the new Nakamura vs. Rollins feud will continue on next Monday’s RAW. It was announced that Nakamura will be on RAW to talk about the attack on Rollins.

“Monday Night Raw saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat The Judgment Day, but what happened afterward shocked the WWE Universe and the champion. Nakamura blindsided Rollins with a surprise Kinshasa, and we’ll find out why he did it this Monday Night on Raw on USA at 8/7 C!,” WWE wrote in their official preview for the segment.

Below is the updated announced card for Monday’s RAW from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada:

* Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus with Zoey Stark banned from ringside

* Shinsuke Nakamura will address last Monday’s sneak attack on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Monday's RAW.

