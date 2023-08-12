Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about whether he saw Kevin Nash as WWE Champion in 1993.. Nash won the title two years later.

“Personally, at the time, I did not. You know, and again, that was my thing. So here’s another, a great big body, and we all have egos and especially, I mean, Vince McMahon couldn’t have an ego. I mean, right? You have to believe in yourself and believe in what you’re doing. I think Vince had this thing where you watch me, I can make a star out of anybody. It took a while to get there. And, it was more; it was more with, Well, during that time, he was having the opportunity to get better and better by way of the guys he was getting in the ring with that was helping him become that guy.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.