Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble following six-months away due to a torn pectoral injury. In that time, Sami Zayn was the hottest act in the company as his antics with the Bloodline gave the WWE Universe one of its deepest and most beloved stories in years. The American Nightmare would go on to win the Rumble and earn his shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Universal Championship, but many wondered if Zayn should be the one to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

Rhodes spoke about this time during a recent interview with Fightful. He says that he was happy that WWE didn’t run away from Zayn’s popularity, and thought it was smart to pair him up with the former Honorary Uce during an episode of Raw in Brooklyn.

It was being discussed around us. Why don’t we discuss it amongst us. Bruce Prichard, Ed Kosky, Triple H, they all had the idea to put us in the ring together a Barclays Center. Not run from it, lets go towards each other and see. That was a moment where, my confidence, Sami is amazing. I don’t want to say it and throw it away. He is incredibly special. What he was doing is incredibly special. He was pulling a wagon. I wanted to be there to match him and hopefully also be incredibly special. I’m a big believer in, you can have it all. We have Jey Uso, his face is everywhere, the first guy to pin Roman in X amount of days, and here he is going for the one we all want. You can’t run for it. Run towards it. I like that. It brings out the best in all of us.

Zayn and Rhodes would both unsuccessfully challenge Reigns for the title in 2023, but both continue to remain two of the company’s biggest babyfaces.