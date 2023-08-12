The finals are set for the NJPW G1 Climax 33.

Kazuchika Okada is headed back to the finals for the third year in a row and will be taking on longtime rival Tetsuya Naito. The Rainmaker defeated EVIL in the semifinals round, while Naito bested Will Ospreay in his semifinal matchup.

If Okada wins he will have five G1 victories, tying him for the most of all time with Masohiro Chono. Meanwhile, Naito could potentially win his third G1 tournament, with this appearance being his fourth overall.

The winner of the G1 Climax receives a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by SANADA, at NJPW WrestleKingdom 18 from the Tokyo Dome.