The finals are set for NJPW’s G1 Climax 33 tournament, which will take place on Sunday morning.

Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito will square off after they won their semifinals bouts at Saturday’s NJPW G1 Climax event. Today’s show saw Okada defeat EVIL in his semifinal match. Naito defeated Will Ospreay in the show’s main event to advance to the finals.

This marks Okada’s third consecutive G1 finals appearance, with him going for his third consecutive G1 title and fifth overall. He beat Karl Anderson to win in 2012, Shinsuke Nakamura in 2014, Kota Ibushi in 2021, and Will Ospreay in 2022.

This marks Naito’s fourth G1 finals appearance. Naito was a finalist in 2011, losing to Shinsuke Nakamura in the deciding bout before winning the 2013 G1 by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the finals, and again winning the tournament in 2017 by defeating Kenny Omega.

The winner will earn the right to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in January.