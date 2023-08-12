AAA will hold its Triplemania XXXI: Mexico City event tonight, which will air live on FITE TV at 10 p.m. EST.

AEW’s Taya Valkyrie, QT Marshall and Brian Cage and more are in action. Here is the card:

Dalys & Lady Shani & Sexy Star vs. Chik Tormenta & La Hiedra & Maravilla

Copa Bardahl (usually a Rumble match) with Komander, Laredo Kid, Willie Mack, Dave the Clown, Pagano, Aramis, Mr. Iguana, Murder Clown, Arez, Octagon Jr., Myzteziz Jr., and Nino Hamburguesa

Negro Casas vs. Nicho

Taya vs. Flammer for the Reina de Reinas title

Penta vs. QT Marshall vs. Dralistico vs. Brian Cage for the vacant Latin American title

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Mike Bailey vs. Daga vs Jack Cartwheel for the AAA Mega title

Rush vs. Sam Adons vs. LA Park vs. Psycho Clown, loser loses his hair or mask