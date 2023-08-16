Pro wrestling veteran Cathy Corino (aka Allison Danger) worked Saturday’s ROH TV tapings in Greensboro, North Carolina, which were held before and after the live AEW Collision.

It was noted by PWInsider that Corino worked as a producer for the ROH tapings, but there’s no word yet on if this was a tryout or if Corino is joining the company full-time.

We noted back in mid-June how Corino was working as a Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center, but it appears nothing came of that week.

Corino, who is one of the most influential women to help grow and modernize women’s pro wrestling in the last few decades, was seen as a key hire for WWE in the October 2021, but she was let go just a few months later due to budget cuts on January 5, 2022. The release was a topic of discussion at the time as Corino had moved her family to Florida for the job, only to be cut a short time later.

Cathy is the sister of WWE Coach/Producer Steve Corino and the aunt of NWA star Colby Corino.

