Several matches for upcoming ROH TV episodes were taped on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, before and after the live AEW Collision. These spoilers should air on the August 17 ROH TV episode, and possibly August 24:

TAPED BEFORE AEW COLLISION:

* Josh Woods defeated Silas Young in a Pure Rules match

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Brittany Jade in a Proving Ground match. After the match, The Renegade Twins attacked Athena until Billie Starkz made the save. Starkz tried to help Athena up but Athena didn’t want the help

* The Gunns defeated The Infantry in a Collision dark match

TAPED AFTER AEW COLLISION:

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and Stokely Hathaway defeated The Boys

* Cole Karter defeated Griff Garrison. After the match, Maria Kanellis came out and accompanied Karter back to the back

* Billie Starkz defeated Charlette Renegade. After the match, The Renegade Twins attacked Starkz until ROH World Women’s Champion Athena made the save. Athena wanted nothing to do with Starkz

* Action Andretti, Darius Martin and Lee Johnson defeated JD Drake, Anthony Henry and Lee Moriarty

* Trish Adora defeated Lady Frost

* Dalton Castle defeated Peter Avalon

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Rachael Ellering

* Metalik defeated Tony Nese

