A new match and a new segment have been announced for AEW’s Fight for The Fallen edition of Dynamite.

The Acclaimed will return to Dynamite action on Wednesday, but their opponents have not been announced. This will be the first standard tag team match on Dynamite for The Acclaimed since they defeated Big Bill and Lee Moriarty on the February 22 episode. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defeated The Iron Savages on this week’s Collision, in what was their first standard tag team match on AEW TV since the win over The Kingdom on the March 24 Rampage show. Caster cut a post-match promo on Collision and promised that The Acclaimed will continue to climb the AEW tag team division rankings until they earn a title shot.

Chris Jericho will also be on Dynamite to make his decision on possibly joining The Don Callis Family. Callis wanted an answer on this week’s Dynamite, but Jericho told him he would have to wait until the next week.

The 2023 AEW Fight for The Fallen show will be a three-night event that takes place next week in Nashville, Tennessee with Dynamite and Rampage at the Bridgestone Arena, and Louisville, Kentucky for Collision at the Rupp Arena. Proceeds from both shows will be donated to the Maui Food Bank to benefit victims of the wildfires in Hawaii. Below is the updated card for Dynamite:

* The Acclaimed vs. TBA

* Will Chris Jericho join The Don Callis Family?

* The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Wheeler Yuta

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Darby Allin and Nick Wayne

* The Bunny vs. Britt Baker for the final spot in the AEW Women’s World Title Fatal 4 Way at All In with champion Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Saraya

* Kenny Omega’s sit-down interview with Jim Ross

* Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF discuss their All In main event

* Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.