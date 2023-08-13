AEW’s QT Marshall is your new AAA Latin American Champion.

Saturday’s AAA Triplemania XXXI event in Mexico City saw Marshall capture the vacant AAA Latin American Title by winning a Fatal 4 Way that also included Penta El Zero Miedo, Dralistico, and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage. Marshall hit a low blow on Pentagon and then unmasked him to get the pin.

The AAA Latin American Title was vacated by Rey Fenix last month when he parted ways with AAA due to commitments with other companies. This is Marshall’s first reign with the title.

Below are a few shots from Saturday’s title change from Arena CDMX in Mexico City:

QT Marshall is the new AAA Latinamerican Champion, he defeats Penta, Texano and Dralistico, with a low blow to Penta and unmasking him #TriplemaniaXXXI pic.twitter.com/pcljGiXxYd — Alan. (@AlanByMe) August 13, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.