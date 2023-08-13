Two matches have been announced for next week’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Collision.

Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage will take place on next Saturday’s Collision. The match was made after Allin attacked AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus following his successful title defense over Brock Anderson on this week’s Collision. Cage and Luchasaurus ran away from Allin, but then Cage accepted Allin’s challenge for a match on next week’s show. Luchasaurus will defend the title against Allin at AEW All Out on September 3.

Diamante vs. Willow Nightingale was also announced for next week on the special edition of Collision. This week’s show saw Diamante and Mercedes Martinez defeat Nightingale and AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander. The finish saw Martinez get the pin on Nightingale with an assist by Diamante.

The 2023 AEW Fight for The Fallen show will be a three-night event that takes place next week in Nashville, Tennessee with Dynamite and Rampage at the Bridgestone Arena, and Louisville, Kentucky for Collision at the Rupp Arena. Proceeds from both shows will be donated to the Maui Food Bank to benefit victims of the wildfires in Hawaii. Below is the updated card for Collision:

* Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage

* Diamante vs. Willow Nightingale

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

