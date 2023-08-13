Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida:

* Brooks Jensen defeated Javier Bernal

* Kelani Jordan defeated Tatum Paxley

* Josh Briggs defeated Trey Bearhill

* Drew Gulak defeated Luca Crusifino and NXT Tag Team Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a Triple Threat

* Wes Lee defeated Malik Blade in a really good match

* Blair Davenport and Jacy Jayne defeated Ivy Nile and Fallon Henley. Ava came out and attacked Nile, which led to the finish

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer retained over Charlie Dempsey

* Dragon Lee, Axiom, Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez defeated Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson) in the main event

