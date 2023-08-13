NJPW G1 Climax 33 rolls into Day 19 and the grand final! The company’s two generational stars do battle once again in a sold out Ryogoku Kokugikan, as the unbeatable Kazuchika Okada looks to make his third G1 victory in a row against Tetsuya Naito.

The tournament’s format and structure was slightly different this year: 4 blocks, 8 wrestlers per block, 2 progress out into the Quarter Finals and a knockout format from there. No time-limit for the knockout matches as there must be a winner.

Kazuchika Okada topping B Block with just the one loss to the hands of Will Ospreay, whilst Tetsuya Naito finished top of D Block after battling his way back from a first day defeat to Jeff Cobb.

With that explained, let’s proclaim this year’s “Born in the ring!” tournament slogan and get to these results.

Ryohei Oiwa & Kaito Kiyomiya def. Oskar Leube & Toru Yano

Kaito Kiyomiya pinned young lion Oskar Leube after a Shining Wizard.

Shota Umino, Yuji Nagata, Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma

def.

Ren Narita, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yuto Nakashima

Umino & Narita heated from the off, Wato calling the fight with El Desperado… Suzuki still happy to beat up folk for a paycheck.

Shota Umino nailing a Death Rider to pin Yuto Nakashima.

The Shooter and Narita charging at each other after the bell with the other lads having to break up the brawl. Suzuki can’t turn down a cheeky kick at Nagata in the middle of it all, unable to resist heating things up a bit.

All the lads ending up brawling as Umino & Narita keep clashing in the ring. El Desperado the voice of reason.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Eddie Kingston & YOH

def.

Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Tiger Mask

All the legends for Eddie Kingston to live his dreams against.

YOH winning via a Superkick to Tiger Mask.

TMDK

Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Kosei Fujita

def.

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Ryusuke Taguchi & Boltin Oleg

Haste pinning Goto after he and Nicholls hit the Tankbuster.

The Young Punks all sat on the apron shouting out the IWGP Tag Team Champions afterwards, calling their shot after scoring the win.

Fujita now set to go on excursion as he comes to the end of his Young Lion run.

Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Hikuleo, El Phantasmo & Jado

def.

Bullet Club

David Finlay, KENTA, Chase Owens, Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd

A brawling Bullet Club beat-’em-up, the violence under the War Dog era on full display.

Tanga Loa winning with a roll up on Chase Owens.

After the bell the Bullet Club fought off as Tama Tonga lifts Finlay’s NEVER Openweight Championship up into the air. ELP & Hikuleo doing the same with the War Dog’s NJPW Strong Tag Team Championships before they kindly give them all back.

Los Ingobernables de Japon

Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI & Yota Tsuji

def.

United Empire

Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Great O’Khan & Henare

Ospreay paying to newly mint his championship, visually changing it to the IWGP United Kingdom Championship.

Tsuji pinning Ospreay after a mighty Spear. Those two were a damn exciting pairing and now with him scoring a fall over the champion, are we set for more? Mr Gene Blast lifting the man’s title up into the air.

Eddie Kingston also out afterwards to brawl with Henare after the bell, a recepit the United Empire’s hoss’ attack from last night.

House Of Torture

EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Dick Togo

def.

Just 5 Guys

SANADA, TAICHI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI

Shenanigans and chaos reigns. SHO hitting Shock Arrow to Piledrive TAICHI down for the win after clobbering him with Takahashi’s cane.

The man grabbing the house mic as he lifted up TAICHI’s KOPW 2023 Championship to make the challenge. EVIL clobbering SANADA with the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to make his own intentions known.

The Torture boys then handcuffing SANADA to the ropes on the apron, EVIL declaring himself as rule of law. A prepared statement that Dick Togo forces the announcer to read, saying that SANADA is not a fitting champion and has to give the IWGP Heavyweight Championship up to EVIL.

EVIL leaving with the title and proclaiming himself champion as a handcuffed SANADA remains unable to do anything.

