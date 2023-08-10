NJPW G1 Climax 33 rolls on with Day 17 as the Quarter Final action between the 8 block qualifiers.

The tournament’s format and structure slightly different this year: 4 blocks, 8 wrestlers per block, 2 progress out into the Quarter Finals and it’s a knockout format from there.

No time-limit for the knockout matches as there must be a winner.

Also, Eddie Kingston is on commentary for the night! A nice little treat for us all.

With that explained, let’s proclaim this year’s “Born in the ring!” tournament slogan and get to these results.

QUARTER FINAL #1



(A Block runner-up) Hikuleo vs Tetsuya Naito (D Block Winner)

There’s been plenty of breakout performances this G1, none quite literally bigger than Hikuleo. The tall Tongan immensely impressing in an A Block full of potential stars of the future. Whilst Naito has a less than 24 hour turn around from his main event against Hiroshi Tanahashi last night.

Naito using his flashes of speed to out-wit the huge gentleman, chopping down the big tree and zoning in on the left leg. A soft Indian Death Lock to keep the man in the middle of the ring and continue to wear him down.

Big boy cometh, Hikuleo fighting back and powering Naito away. Snake Eyes in the corner and a Suplex lifting him over to completely switch momentum, following up with echoing chops to solidify the point.

The Ingobernable one avoiding the Snap Powerslam two times in a row, but the tall one impressively put a halt to the Esperanza DDT to instead Powerslam the man down. A hell of a boot turning Naito inside out and a damn high Last Ride crashed him on down to a near fall.

The LIJ leader entering desperation as he sensed the danger building, fending off the Tongan only for his follow up charge to be turned right around with the Snap Powerslam. Naito just kicking out as the crowd kicked up the atmosphere.

Hikuleo’s roar for the Chokeslam countered into a DDT, but the Destino to follow was powered right off and from high crashes Naito. The tall man on top as his opponent continued to kick out, but those falls were getting nearer.

Another roar as Naito’s lifted up again, Senior Ungovernable spinning out to counter with a Snap Destino. Hikuleo finally rocked and set up for the finish, as Naito twisted round and flipped over for the Destino and the victory.

WINNER: Tetsuya Naito

QUARTER FINAL #2



(B Block Runner-Up) Will Ospreay vs David Finlay (C Block Winner)

Ospreay wisely bringing out stablemates Cobb & O’Khan to help fend off the cheeky Bullet Club War Dog shenanigans of Kidd & Coughlin.

Finlay’s preference to wear down his opponents with ringside violence cut off at first, Ospreay playing smart and kicking up the pace right from the bell. One quick knock off the apron changed it all, the Englishman sent crashing into the barricade and the Northern Irishman quickly fetching a table.

Jeff Cobb putting a halt to that, moving the table out of the way, but getting caught up in the heat of the moment and shoving David Finlay. A huge mistake as the referee immediately threw him out from ringside, leaving the Bullet Club to stomp all over the United Empire leader. Every man getting a foot in before Finlay eventually rolled his opponent back into the ring.

Ospreay doing what he could to fight the man off, using his quick flashes of offence to gain the upper hand. Constantly grabbing his stomach after the barricade crash from earlier, Finlay having the perfect weak point to slow his opponent just enough to constantly counter.

The Rebel with a damn awesome looking OsCutter cut off as he jumped onto the middle rope too with a Russian Leg Sweep. Ospreay’s ability to counter on display as the follow up charge was met with a Spanish Fly, but that seemed to only anger Finlay who soon answered back with a forceful Dominator.

The Bullet Club leader not going for the win, however, instead rolling to the outside to set up that table for the Powerbomb yet again. This time going to destroy his opponent by hitting it off the apron, perhaps going too high a risk as Ospreay slipped out and nailed on OsCutter on the apron.

A whole bunch of table teasing as Ospreay fought off the War Dogs, but in the end it was the Essex man himself who gave Finlay a shot of karma as he Powerbombed him in on through.

Momentum in Ospreay’s corner as Finlay just beat the count to be met with a mighty Springboard Dropkick, the Englishman in full swing as he defeated the War Dog’s fight back to nail yet another OsCutter. Going to Spiral from on high, but the NEVER Champion pulled the referee on top.

The ref down and chaos reigned, the War Dogs storming the ring and Cobb joining O’Khan in the charge to fend them off. Big Jeff even aiding O’Khan in a Great Tope over the top! All a distraction for Finlay to charge in with the shillelagh, clobbering his fellow Brit and calling for a second referee. The time it took was enough for Will to recover and kick out however, Finlay having to amp up and go for the kill.

Flying into a damn incredible final flash of offence as both lads countered and reversed every swing. Ospreay’s Hidden Blade instead flipping him over to be hoisted into Oblivion, only for Will to flip out onto his himself and immediately swing back with the Hidden Blade. Finlay rocked and out on his feet as he was hoisted and span round with the Stormbreaker.

WINNER: Will Ospreay

QUARTER FINAL #3



(A Block Winner) SANADA vs EVIL (D Block Runner-up)

SANADA qualifying out of his block undefeated, an IWGP Heavyweight Champion in perfect form. On the other side, EVIL only just scraped a win using all the shenanigans he could to qualify against Shingo Takagi.

EVIL telling Dick Togo to go the back as he says he wants to genuinely face his former tag partner one-on-one. I pity the man who believes him.

SANADA showing us the exact form that has led to his perfect G1 form this year, gaining control over his opponent and calmly gaining some momentum. So… yep, it’s time for Togo to come back out and I swear it’s not even been two minutes. The distraction enough for darkness to reign as the action gets taken ringside. SANADA dragged into the crowd to be thrown into a row of vacated seats to beat the count, only to be crashed right off the apron into the barricade.

Red Shoes Umino refusing to count after EVIL whipped his former stablemate into the exposed turnbuckle. SANADA now having to fight back and avoid all the usual shenanigans of EVIL, Dick Togo there to stop the Paradise Lock every time. So yeah, just trap him in it instead!

A nice minute without cheekiness as SANADA nails a TKO to set up for a Moonsault, but EVIL always finds a way as he rolls to the outside. Barricade whippings for the champion, the man beating the count as EVIL distracts the ref so Togo can throw him into barricade one more time.

All pace and momentum completely drained from the match as the goth smiled and lifted his man up for Darkness Falls. SANADA slipping out and going for Deadfall, more shenanigans as EVIL nails a blow, but the Just 5 Guys leader answered with one of his own. Dick Togo putting a stop to that flow, but with him crashed to the outside momentum swung back into our Guy’s favour via a Shining Wizard.

No follow up for you, Togo dragging the ref to the outside for the two-on-one beating. SANADA avoids the Magic Killer and goes to clobber both men down, successfully fending off the Dick and taking us into a straight singles contest for the ending.

SANADA in full flow, nailing another Shining Wizard and setting up for Deadfall, but EVIL constantly fought him off. The champion countering back in our flash finish, both men having momentary swings. In the end Deadfall was quickly switched around and crashed down Everything Is Evil for the sudden victory.

WINNER: EVIL

MAIN EVENT

QUARTER FINAL #4



(B Block Winner) Kazuchika Okada vs Zack Sabre Jr. (D Block Runner-up)

A damn entertaining back and forth tactical affair, Okada more than willing to flick the switch into violence and deliver those extra ringside whippings. Sabre Jr. also showing his determination, crazily going to Suplex his opponent over the barricade early on. Instead getting driven with a DDT crashing him right onto his noggin, but the impressive intensity was noticed.

The Rainmaker showing the same ability to control that he’s demonstrated all throughout this tournament, forcing ZSJ into that hole of finding a way to wriggle out. Unfortunately for Kazu, that’s exactly what the Young Punk is an expert in. Zack able to suddenly jump in and swing momentum with a switch in a quick instant.

Okada’s dropkick to the outside blocked and soon after the TMDK man had him all tangled him in the center of the ring, twisting and contorting as the money man crawled to the ropes.

Sabre Jr. showing again and again that he could reverse and counter Okada into contorting pain. That said, there’s no stopping a dropkick catching you mid-air. Kazu going to amp up proceedings, but Zack countered with one damn impressive High Angle Suplex. Unable to bridge with force of it, but the damage was down.

Okada answering with one of his own, looking to Tombstone after countering a rebounding Sabre Jr. with a dropkick, only to yet again be tangled on down in the vines and dragged to the mat.

ZSJ successfully draining The Rainmker of energy, Kazu’s forearms in the following strike exchange lacking any real impact in comparison to Zack’s winding uppercuts. The Englishman’s third grounding Okada for a barrage, the exact scenario for our Ace to bring the dropkick out of his arsenal yet again.

The flow cut off yet again and ZSJ driving his opponent down with the Zack Driver, Okada kicking out as both slowly recovered from the draining exchange. Stiff AF forearms as the two staggered to their feet, another flow of uppercuts as Kazu suckered the man in for a roll-through in the Rainmaker. Zack seeing it coming and nailing one of his own.

The ZSJ blocks just kept on coming, arguably the most impressive in a back and forth pin flow as he stopped Kazu rolling over into another cover of his own. The closing flow that followed was yet another classic in the NJPW style, stiff slaps and a dropkick rocking Sabre Jr before he tangled The Rainmaker up again.

This time the energy not there to fully ground Okada, who powered out and crashed Zack on down with a Cobra Flowsion. Perfectly setting up to finally nail the Rainmaker Lariat for the win.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada

Our two Semi Final match-ups set for Saturday:

Testusya Naito vs Will Ospreay

EVIL vs Kazuchika Okada

