NJPW G1 Climax 33 rolls on with Day 15 featuring final Round 7 action between C Block competitors.

LINK TO NJPWWorld.com

The tournament’s format and structure slightly different this year: 4 blocks, 8 wrestlers per block, 2 progress out into the Quarter Finals and it’s a knockout format from there.

Shows will feature 8 matches each, 2 blocks getting through a round of match-ups. Finally, there’s a 20 minute time-limit for the matches this year, something to kick up the pace of the action… for everyone except EVIL (I’ll never get that time back).

With that explained, let’s proclaim this year’s “Born in the ring!” tournament slogan and get to these results.

REFRESH FOR UPDATED RESULTS AS THE SHOW ROLLS ON.

C BLOCK

Mikey Nichols vs Tomohiro Ishii

A big tough battle! Big Tom wouldn’t want to end a G1 in any other way.

Forearms off the bell, out to the outside to continue the wallopings within 10 seconds. Two rugged lads whipping into barricades and beating the hell out of each other.

Quickly back into the ring to continue on in fashion, trying to show who is tougher in a fight to see which man can hit a suplex. Crazy Nicholls bleeding from the skull yet again, the crazy man using his own head as a weapon against the Stone Pitbull.

Ishii won the Suplex battle earlier, but during his flow of momentum Nicholls got his say with that impressive Stalling Suplex. Big Tomo the tough bastard answering back soon later as he nailed a Saito, crashing the Aussie down as the two lads hyped up into another striking exchange.

The TMDK man winning out and nailing a Death Valley Bomb, securing the flow enough to take his opponent up top and nail a Superplex. Ishii fighting back with a charge, going to launch into Mikey and getting caught into a second Death Valley Bomb.

Ishii kicking out of everything, each time getting back to his feet to at least nail one big offence before crashing back down. Amping up after nailing a German, his charge gets clobbered by a lariat, only for both lads to get back up for more in a sequences charges.

The match constantly switching momentum and flow, Ishii struggle to string offence together, but he’s also only swinging heavy hitters. Ishii knocking Nicholls down enough to go for the Sliding Lariat, Mikey answering with an Enziguri and Bit Tom replying with one of his own.

The Aussie on top again, grounding the wrestling fridge and nailing a Moonsault, but the Pitbull just kept on kicking out over and over. Nicholls hyping up for the Master Balster, Ishii fighting out with that stiff no-neck head and nailing a lariat. Mikey back on his feet to fight back, but immediately hoisted up into the Vertical Drop Brain Buster into the pin.

A 13 minute banger of a match.

WINNER: Tomohiro Ishii (4 points)

C BLOCK

Henare vs Tama Tonga

The end of an absolute breakout G1 for Henare, his new presentation leaning into his heritage off to a fantastic start. Tama Tonga one of the 5 men still alive, the other match-ups against him, but he enters into a must-win scenario.

A fast start as Tama injects some of that intensity from the off, lamping Henare and hyping up to take off his top. The New Zealander answering back with that beautiful looking Spin Kick off of Bret’s Rope, using that to slow the pace right down and wear the fan favourite.

A spring in his boots as Tonga dropkicks back into action, getting back into the flow and escalting into the lads going toe-to-toe with strikes. The Tongan winning out and nailing that roll-over Death Valley Driver, taking a second too long to nail the Supreme Flow after switching corners because of the previously exposed turnbuckle.

Henare back on top and delivering some good ol’ stiff kicks to his opponents, making Tama kick out after the running Rugby Kick, but staying on top to follow up with the Berserker Bomb.

Tonga putting a stop to the amped up Rampage, now looking for the Supreme Flow after nailing the Tongan Twist, splashing on down to a kick out at 2. Hitting the mat Viper style as he amps up for the Gun Stun, only for Henare to power him right into hell.

A stiff strike right to the ribs, a running knee grounding him right down, Tama Tonga was having to fight out from a less than perfect position. Henare locking in Ultima, a Full Nelson choke as the Guerilla does his best to not fade. A stunning reversal as he fought out and in instinct span round right with a Gun Stun.

The United Empire Hoss halting Gun Stun after Gun Stun attempt, spiking him down after the third and nail his Rampage Charge. Streets Of Rage fought out of and Tama nails a Superman Punch, Henare out as Tonga hits the Jay Driller to send Henare right into hell.

On top for now, but his qualification is now out of his hands.

WINNER: Tama Tonga (9 points)

C BLOCK

Eddie Kingston vs David Finlay

Both men on 8 points in a winner-takes all affair.

Eddie having none of Finlay’s disrespectful antics, tackling him down to reign fire before whipping the lad all over ringside. That situation once again proving to play right into the Bullet Club leader’s game though, as David spends the rest of the first 5 minutes keeping the New Yorker down.

Making Kingston beat the count and constantly targeting the back to work on that established weak point. Eddie roaring back, but bracing in pain with gritted teeth. “KOBO!” chops in the corner as he turns the War Dog’s chest red, nailing an Exploder Suplex as he shows that fighting spirit.

Finlay attempting to catch a quick strike, instead suplexed overhead with a Saito. Kingston slowed by the damage to the back and finding his flow fully cut off following an Irish Curse Backbreaker, the Northern Irishman charging with revitalised ferociousness.

Sending Eddie crashing to the outside and making him glassy-eyed after a Fireman’s Carry launched the man into the ringpost with a ding. The AEW Star out of it as the referee’s count got closer, only just beating the count and using his senses to explode his opponent with a Suplex yet again.

The Backfist spins and the cover pins… to a kick out. Down comes the shirt with Eddie amping up, Finlay caught with Backfists as he desperately fought off Kingston’s Northern Lights Bomb. The second spin rocking the Bullet Club leader and setting him up for the bomb to be nailed, but Finlay gets his foot on the ropes!

Kingston amping up yet again, but his second Northern Lights Bomb attempt gets impressively reversed into Oblivion. Finlay out of it as both men recover into the “5 minutes remaining” call, staggering to their feet and lamping each other in closing minutes desperation.

The Bullet Club leader rebounding off the ropes with a Spear, but Eddie kicks out again as Finlay enters a raging roar. The War Dog immediately going the kill and nailing his second Oblivion for the win.

Finlay taking that quarter final spot as he secures the match against Will Ospreay.

WINNER: David Finlay (10 points)

UPDATED BLOCK STANDINGS

C BLOCK

David Finlay – 10 points

Tama Tonga – 9 points

Eddie Kingston – 8 points

EVIL – 8 points

Shingo Takagi – 7 points

Henare – 4 points

Mikey Nicholls – 4 points

Tomohiro Ishii – 4 points

PREVIOUS NJPW G1 CLIMAX 33 RESULTS

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 1 Results 7/15/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 2 Results 7/16/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 3 Results 7/18/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 4 Results 7/19/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 5 Results 7/21/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 6 Results 7/23/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 7 Results 7/25/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 8 Results 7/26/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 9 Results 7/27/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 10 Results 7/30/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 11 Results 8/1/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 12 Results 8/2/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 13 Results 8/5/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 14 Results 8/6/23