NJPW G1 Climax 33 rolls on with Day 13 of the tournament. Featuring Final Round action between B Block competitors. Who will be joining SANADA and Hikuleo from A Block in qualifying for the Quarter Finals?

The tournament’s format and structure slightly different this year: 4 blocks, 8 wrestlers per block, 2 progress out into the Quarter Finals and it’s a knockout format from there.

Shows will feature 8 matches each, 2 blocks getting through a round of match-ups. Finally, there’s a 20 minute time-limit for the matches this year, something to kick up the pace of the action… for everyone except EVIL (I’ll never get that time back).

With that explained, let’s proclaim this year’s “Born in the ring!” tournament slogan and get to these results.

B BLOCK

KENTA vs YOSHI-HASHI

KENTA igniting a pose down for the crowd, only to lamp poor gullible YOSHI-HASHI from behind. Followed by barricade whippings with force as Kevin Kelly directly asks, “Does YOSHI-HASHI owe you money?”

YH fighting back in the ring, gaining some momentum, but the cheeky Bullet Club chappy was dead set on taking the poor ref down for some shenanigans. The crowd booing loudly as a kendo stick was pulled out from under the ring for some beatings.

KENTA’s attention suddenly taken by YOSHI-HASHI’s iron staff, amping up to charge at the man with. In swings KENTA and ‘BOOP!’ off the ropes into his own face it bounces.

10 minutes passed and YH is back on equal footing for a strike exchange with the cheeky viper. Stiff AF palm strikes in revenge from KENTA, the running knee grounding his opponent for only a near fall.

YOSHI-HASHI fighting back impressively, halting the GTS and nailing a Kumagoroshi. The man even successfully stopping a low blow in its tracks, seemingly setting up KENTA perfectly for Karma. Up the DEFY Wrestling Champion was lifted, but one last cheeky cradling roll up snatched the three in an instant.

WINNER: KENTA (6 points)

B BLOCK

Great O’Khan vs TAICHI (KOPW 2023 Champion)

Engaging in the respectful grapple game to start us off, before TAICHI’s kicks pissed the United Empire lad off and resulted in him just dumping his opponent over the top rope.

Ringside beatings followed, O’Khan using the barricade to target the arm. A cheeky beating that he soon may have come to regret as TAICHI took out his frustration in the ring to remorselessly also target the arm, bending the thing back and torquing on it viciously.

The taunting Kawada kicks followed, but their nature gave the Great One the space to counter and suplex over for some recovery. O’Khan trapping TAICHI in a head and arm choke, making him edge towards the ropes before taunting.

Climbing to the 15 minute mark after TAICHI tangled up the legs of his opponent, even feigning a Superkick to do it again. The United Empire man answering by torquing on those tangled legs too, both men crawling towards the ropes to force the break.

A high kick rocked the back of O’Khan’s head, but he regained composure to go right back to that head and arm choke in reply. Fully locking in the hold, draining the life out of the Just 5 Guys man and forcing him to tap.

WINNER: Great O’Khan (6 points)

B BLOCK

Kazuchika Okada vs Tanga Loa

Okada out to try and tease a high effort display out of the Guerilla. Kazu quickly taking the action ringside, continuing his no-nonsense demeanor from this tournament as he drove the man’s head into the floor with a DDT and smashed his head into the English commentary desk.

Boos echoing from the crowd as The Rainmaker made his way back into the ring to make Loa beat the count. Tanga returning with a charge, the crowd fully behind him as he replied with a rebounding Spear.

Loa also reversing a second ringside DDT attempt, crashing Okada onto his back and taking the momentum. The action spilling ringside after the flow once again, Okada’s barricade dive blocked as the big man teased trying to beat him the exact same way he did Ospreay. Hoisting the man onto the barricade to launch him into the crowd, this time The Rainmaker wise to the guise.

Okada dragging the Guerilla back into the ring, which gave Loa the burst he needed to snap back in and go for Ape Shit. Okada slipping out and rotating with a Spinning Lariat, no Rainmaker Lariat to follow as Loa passed the test of will.

Another Spinning Lariat hit to ZERO EFFECT as the Tongan replied with a stiff headbutt, hoisting up Kazu and going for Ape Shit. We all know how these rapid counter sequences go though! Okada slipping out again and replying with a hell of a Landslide, finally setting up Loa to get drilled with the Rainmaker.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada (12 points)

MAIN EVENT

B BLOCK

El Phantasmo vs Will Ospreay (IWGP US Champion)

All to play for with the winner taking that second qualifying spot, Osaka creating such a special atmosphere right out the gate.

ELP looking to fire with a burst after the respectful start, Ospreay knowing his opponent fully well as he avoided a tope of any kind by just legging it away. Will more than happy to show that viciousness to succeed in the G1, with the experience to know how to use that violent edge.

Phantasmo avoiding disaster in impressive fashion by countering a rebound with speed into a Satellite DDT, capiltalising on the flow of momentum to ground the Essex lad again and flip over to jump off Bret’s rope with an elbow.

That seemingly just igniting Ospreay, who replied in the next sequence with a Handspring Backflip Kick. Seemingly setting ELP up to take a dive, only for the Canadian to block him, send him crashing to the outside and nail a damn beautiful Asai Moonsault.

Back in the ring the United Empire lead showed his ugly aggression, stiff kicks and chops to try and bring that edge out of Phantasmo. ELP sent to the apron as Ospreay teases nailing an OsCutter, countered into a CR2 tease before the reverse counter from Will indeed did crash his opponent’s head into the apron.

ELP only just beating the count, but Ospreay’s patented Springboard Dropkick followup was cut off by an out of nowhere Sudden Death Superkick! Phantasmo in full flow and sending Osaka into a hyped clap of support after following up with a Thunderkiss Splash.

Ospreay fighting back, but ELP went to rebound in style, only to get caught with the Spanish Fly. 5 minutes to go after Ospreay’s followup Stormbreaker attempt was reversed into a Reverse Rana planting him backwards onto his noggin.

A damn awesome looking Torando DDT not enough, Ospreay fighting back but Phantasmo was fighting back with just as much speed and ferocity. So many damn near falls as both men kicked out, ELP taking us into 3 minutes remaining with a Gedo Clutch attempt, an OsCutter of his own and even nailing CR 2; all to no avail.

2 minutes remaining and it’s time for some Cheeky Nandos, fought off by ELP but his dive was caught into a Cutter. A followup OsCutter and the man kicks out again. Ospreay charging with fury with the Hidden Blade, into yet another escape!

Will digging deep into the repertoire and pulling out the Storm Driver ’93 (lifting up for the Stormbreaker, but instead Tiger Driving his opponent with right onto his head).

One of those matches with so much fast-paced action that these descriptions can’t do the speed of it justice.

WINNER: Will Ospreay (10 points)

After the match Ospreay gave his appreciation for ELP’s talent, getting Osaka to show their support for the man. The road’s been hard and he’s knackered, but he’s promising to be the one who’s going to win the G1.

UPDATED BLOCK STANDINGS

B BLOCK

Kazuchika Okada – 12 points

Will Ospreay – 10 points

El Phantasmo – 6 points

Great O’Khan – 6 points

KENTA – 6 points

TAICHI- 6 points

Tanga Loa- 6 points

YOSH-HASHI – 4 points

