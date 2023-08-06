Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event saw Cody Rhodes defeat Brock Lesnar in the rubber match of their feud. The big moment came after the match as the two had a staredown. Lesnar then approached Cody and they touched foreheads. Lesnar offered his hand and Cody shook it to a big pop from the crowd, then Lesnar raised Cody’s arm in victory, presenting him to each side of the crowd.

Rhodes appeared at the post-SummerSlam press conference and was asked about the post-match moment with Lesnar. He mentioned how he was asked a similar question by WWE documentary cameras after the match, and said he doesn’t think it has dawned on him yet just exactly what the moment means for him.

Rhodes said his current run has been so surprising, which is why he’s so touched by all of it, and all of it is real. He said this moment with Lesnar is something he will look back at and have deep, deep admiration for. Rhodes said Lesnar might’ve “hocked a loogie” on him during the match and beat him around in their recent encounters, but some how and some way he felt like there was some kind of bond between the two at the end of the segment. Rhodes said he’s very grateful for what has happened, and while he does not want to wrestle Lesnar again, he’s incredibly grateful to get to do it on his level.

Rhodes went on to praise Lesnar as a “unicorn” and said the world will realize what they had when he is gone. Rhodes also said he thought of WWE Hall of Famers Dusty Rhodes and Harley Race tonight as he looked at how Lesnar saw him and it reminded him of how his dad looked at Race, and he thought maybe he’s found his Harley in Lesnar. Rhodes said the moment was very special and in the days to come he will know more of what it means.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H later confirmed that the post-match moment with Lesnar and Rhodes was not planned.

Below is the full post-SummerSlam press conference:

