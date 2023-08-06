Cody Rhodes has defeated Brock Lesnar in the rubber match of their feud.

The second match of tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event saw Rhodes defeat Lesnar. The match included several close pin attempts, and several finishers by both Superstars. Cody finally won with three straight Cross Rhodes. The big moment came after the match as the two had a staredown. Lesnar then approached Cody and they touched foreheads. Lesnar offered his hand and Cody shook it to a big pop from the crowd. Lesnar then raised Cody’s arm in victory, presenting him to each side of the crowd.

Lesnar vs. Rhodes III looks to be the end of this feud. Rhodes defeated Lesnar at Backlash in early May, then Lesnar defeated Rhodes at Night of Champions in late May.

You can click here for our full SummerSlam coverage and Viewing Party. Below are several shots from tonight’s Lesnar vs. Rhodes III match at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

El reconocimiento de Brock Lesnar a Cody Rhodes. El respeto mutuo. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/9s7eTfBBKt — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

