– The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show opens live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined on the panel by Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg, Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The panel goes over tonight’s card with four main events. We get a video package on Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes now. Barrett and Booker predict Lesnar will win, while Rosenberg goes with Cody. Back from a break and we see Alpha Academy backstage munching on Slim Jims. The panel discusses the 25-Man SummerSlam Battle Royal now. Barrett goes with Bronson Reed, Booker picks Otis to win, and Rosenberg goes with LA Knight.

Cathy Kelley is outside of Ford Field with a bunch of rabid fans. She talks with two who are ready for Tribal Combat. Braxton sends us to Paul Heyman’s Tribal Combat video from SmackDown. We get a discussion on the WWE Women’s Title Triple Threat. Barrett and Redmond go with Charlotte Flair, while Booker and Rosenberg predict Asuka will retain. Back from a break and the panel discusses the WWE Intercontinental Title match. Barrett and Rosenberg pick Drew McIntyre, while Booker goes with GUNTHER to retain. The panel discusses the WWE World Heavyweight Title match now. Barrett, Booker and Rosenberg all go with Finn Balor.

We go to another break and get a video package for the MMA Rules match. Barrett goes with Ronda Rousey, but Rosenberg and Booker go with Shayna Baszler. We go back to Cathy Kelley with fans, this time they’re cutting promos at the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone. We get a video package on Logan Paul vs. Ricochet now. The panel sends us to a video on WWE Community events held in Detroit this week. Byron Saxton and WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil are on the stage now as fans pop. They’re with the latest WWE Community Circle of Champions members, which are representatives of three organizations working with the Detroit community. It’s announced that each group is receiving a donation of $20,000. Back from the break and the panel discusses Tribal Combat now. Barrett and Rosenberg predict Roman Reigns will retain, while Booker goes with Jey Uso. That’s it for the SummerSlam Kickoff.

– The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event opens up with a video package narrated by Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock. We’re now live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Logan Paul makes his way out to pyro and a mixed reaction. Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Ricochet is out next to pyro and a pop.

Paul bullies and mocks Ricochet as they meet in the middle of the ring. Ricochet slaps Paul. They go at it and Paul ends up on the floor before Ricochet goes to dive but they both put the brakes on and we have a stalemate.

Back and forth to start now. Paul ends up dropping Ricochet with a stiff elbow. Paul takes Ricochet down again and grounds him while talking trash as fans boo. Ricochet tries to fight in from the apron but Paul lands somewhat of a cheap shot. Paul ends up hitting a Rude Awakening neckbreaker on the apron while pointing at Irvin.

Paul talks some trash to Irvin and unloads on Ricochet, then brings him back in for strikes in the corner. Fans chant “you suck!” as Paul dominates. Paul with a running powerslam for a 2 count, which was a dig at Braun Strowman, according to Cole. Paul does some moves and taunts to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Ricochet finally mounts some offense and hits The People’s Moonsault for 2. Paul quickly turns it around. We get a Spanish Fly off the apron but they both pop back up and go at it. They do a double Spanish Fly and Ricochet gets the upperhand. Ricochet controls some but Paul hits a flying STO from the ring to the floor. Paul brings it back in and hits a flying crossbody into a standing moonsault for 2.

More back and forth between the two. Ricochet with a huge super neckbreaker from up top but they both are hurt as the referee checks on them. Ricochet comes back to mount more offense for a few minutes. Ricochet with a flying springboard clothesline and a running 450 Splash for 2. Ricochet talks trash and says he wanted Paul to kick out.

Ricochet with kicks now. They trade more offense, counters and pin attempts. They tangle and Ricochet hits a Recoil. Ricochet is slow to go up top because of his ribs. He goes for a Shooting Star Press but Paul gets his knees up. Ricochet kicks out at 2. Paul with a springboard Frogsplash for a close 2 count. Ricochet fights back and hits a Detonation Kick. Ricochet flies off the top again but Paul kicks out.

Ricochet says it’s over but the 630 can’t get the win. They fight and Paul kicks out to cut Ricochet’s rally off. Paul goes down again and his arm is hanging out of the ring. A man, who was in Paul’s entourage, sneaks over and places brass knuckles on Paul’s fist. Paul ends up decking Ricochet for the pin to win.

Winner: Logan Paul

– After the match, Paul stands tall as the music hits. Paul now taunts Samantha Irvin from the apron. Paul talks some trash and poses, then makes his exit.

– Back from a break and we see how Sheamus just pulled up to the arena in a WWE monster truck. Butch and Ridge Holland were waiting for him.

– We get a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

We go back to the ring and out comes Brock Lesnar to pyro and a pop. Lesnar paces around waiting as fans cheer. The music finally hits and Cody Rhodes is out next for his rubber match with The Beast. Rhodes gets the usual pyro as fans cheer him on his way to the ring.

Rhodes’ mother is back in the crowd tonight. The bell hits and Cody attacks from behind. Lesnar fights him off and hits a big German suplex for a pop.

Cody with more offense, including two Disaster Kicks. Lesnar blocks the third, then unloads with shoulders in the corner. Lesnar charges but hits the ring post and the floor as Cody side-steps. Cody with a big dive to the floor, sending Brock into the announce table. Cody stays on Brock but gets sent into the ring post.

Lesnar brings it back in and works Cody over, just launching him across the ring with ease. Lesnar with a huge belly-to-belly suplex now. Cody tries to fight but Lesnar clubs him down and kicks his ribs. Lesnar with a suplex for 2. Lesnar keeps control and hits another German suplex. Lesnar plays to the crowd for a mixed reaction, then hits another big German to send Cody to the floor.

Lesnar is all smiles as he tells Cody to come back in. Cody makes it in at the five count but Lesnar attacks and hits another German. Lesnar tosses Cody back to the floor and the referee counts. Cody makes it back in at six as Lesnar shakes his head. Lesnar kicks Cody back to the floor and yells at him, telling him to save himself.

Cody makes it back in at seven. Lesnar says this is only going to get worse. Lesnar continues the assault and tosses Cody back to the floor. Cody makes it back in but it’s taking him longer. Lesnar clotheslines Cody back to the floor. Cody makes it back in at eight again. Lesnar is a bit frustrated now as he pulls Cody to the floor and drops him again with a F5. Lesnar yells at Michael Cole to tell Cody to stay down. Lesnar waits in the ring as fans count and Cody makes it back in at nine.

Lesnar is angry at Cody now. Cody slowly gets up and tells Lesnar to bring it. They go at it but Lesnar launches Cody with another big suplex. They go to the floor and Lesnar puts Cody through the announce table with a big F5. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Cole pleads with Cody to stay down. Cody just beats the ten count and Lesnar can’t believe it.

Lesnar just looks down at Cody and shakes his head. Fans rally for Cody as he gets up but Lesnar clubs him back down. Cody fights from his knees but Lesnar decks him and hits a big belly-to-belly suplex. Cody holds on top of the top turnbuckle as Lesnar grabs him. Lesnar hits the German suplex but now the turnbuckle is exposed. Cody grabs half of the steel ring steps but Lesnar goes out and kicks them into Cody. Cody fights back and sends Lesnar into the ring post. Cody goes on and hits Lesnar with half of the steps.

Cody brings it back in and hits a Disaster Kick and a big Cody Cutter as fans pop. Lesnar hangs in there. Lesnar struggles on one knee now but Cody flies off the top with a big Cody Cutter. Lesnar still kicks out at 2. Cody yells out and goes for Cross Rhodes but Lesnar counters and takes Cody down into the Kimura Lock. Cody finally gets the bottom rope and the hold is broken.

Lesnar and Rhodes both get up to their feet. Cody blocks the F5 and sends Lesnar into the exposed turnbuckle. Cody takes Lesnar down into his own move, the Kimura. Lesnar screams out as Cody tightens the hold. Lesnar finally manages to break the hold by slamming Cody into the mat.

Fans rally as Cody grabs Lesnar. Cody blocks the F5 and hits two straight Cross Rhodes. Cody keeps Lesnar held in position for the move, then drops Lesnar with a third straight Cross Rhodes for the pin to win.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

– After the match, Cody stands tall to a big pop as the music hits. Cody stares down at Brock now. Brock gets up and they both look ready for a fight. They bump foreheads, then Lesnar offers his hand. Cody shakes it as fans go wild. Lesnar raises Cody’s arm in victory, turning him to each side of the crowd. Lesnar exits as Cody hits the corner to pose. Cody goes out and greets his mother at ringside, then greets a few fans and signs a few autographs on the way to the back.

– Back from a break and we get a promo for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. We see fans at a SummerSlam Watch Party at Dave & Buster’s in Philadelphia.

25-Man SummerSlam Battle Royal: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Matt Riddle, Chad Gable, Otis, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Grayson Waller, Karrion Kross, Tommaso Ciampa, Cameron Grimes, Ivar, Erik, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews, Rick Boogs, Omos

We go back to the ring for the 25-Man Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal and out comes The Miz while Mike Rome does the introductions. The ring is filled up with Superstars already. Out next comes LA Knight to a huge pop. AJ Styles is out next to a pop. Cole sends us to a video package on the history of Battle Royals in WWE.

The bell hits and everyone gets ready to fight but MVP interrupts and says we can’t start without the winner being introduced. The music hits and out comes Omos. The match kicks off and everyone goes at it while Omos strolls to the ring.

Omos tosses Apollo Crews, then JD McDonagh. Rick Boogs attacks Omos but gets beat down, then eliminated. Several people team up on Omos but he ends up fighting them off. Ivar works on Cameron Grimes. Imperium eliminates Otis, then Chad Gable attacks them. Gable eliminates Giovanni Vinci. Erik drops Gable. Shinsuke Nakamura works on AJ. Tommaso Ciampa eliminates Ivar, then Erik. Nakamura and Ciampa go at it. Nakamura is eliminated after Willow’s Bell.

Bronson Reed attacks and eliminates Ciampa. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory eliminates Ridge Holland, then Grimes. Santos Escobar eliminates Theory. Karrion Kross eliminates Santos. Ludwig Kaiser works on Gable but he hangs on. Gable eliminates Kaiser to a pop. Butch and Matt Riddle double team Omos but Omos powers up and eliminates both at once.

Omos smashes AJ in the corner, drops Kross, powerbombs Gable and slams Grayson Waller. Fans pop as LA attacks Omos but Omos drops him. They all take turns on Omos now. Sheamus with a Brogue Kick and AJ with a Phenomenal Forearm. They all eliminate Omos and he’s not happy. Waller and Miz team up now. They toss LA but he hangs on. LA eliminates Miz to a big pop. Sheamus eliminates Waller.

Sheamus and LA have words but Reed drops them. AJ eliminates Kross. Reed eliminates Gable. We’re down to Sheamus, AJ, LA and Reed. LA and Reed go at it now. LA eliminates Reed to a big pop. Sheamus drops AJ, then LA. AJ dodges a Brogue and drops Sheamus. Kross grabs AJ’s leg from the floor, allowing Sheamus to eliminate AJ with a Brogue.

LA drops Sheamus and hits his big elbow drop to a pop. They go at it and LA sends Sheamus to the apron but Sheamus stuns him with the rope. Sheamus goes up top but LA jumps up and launches him to the mat with a super belly-to-belly suplex. LA then tosses Sheamus to the floor for the final elimination.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the match, fans pop big as LA stands tall. The music hits and we go to replays. LA continues posing for the crowd and celebrating the win.

