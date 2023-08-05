– Below is the 2023 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show, featuring Kayla Braxton, Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg, Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The panel is live at Ford Field in Detroit for tonight’s show. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

– We noted before how WWE announced a Triple Main Event for SummerSlam, as they did for Night of Champions and Backlash. The company is now pushing four main events for tonight’s Premium Live Event and those matches are Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Finn Balor vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat match.

