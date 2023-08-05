AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new matchup for this evening’s edition of Collision on TBS. Bullet Club Gold leader Jay White will be taking on Metalik in singles-action.

TONIGHT

LIVE on #AEWCollision

Up NEXT on @TNTdrama! Esteemed international competitor Metalik (@Mascaradorada24) makes his Collision debut TONIGHT vs one of the top stars in wrestling @JayWhiteNZ! Don’t miss Saturday Night Collision up NEXT at 8pm ET/7pm CT live TONIGHT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/otiEaL0Pxn — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 5, 2023

Below is the updated card for Saturday’s AEW Collision from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC:

* We will hear from The Acclaimed

* AEW Trios Champions House of Black defend against Action Andretti, Darius Martin & Lee Johnson

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Mercedes Martinez

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Big Bill and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage

* CM Punk defends his Real World Title against Ricky Starks