Kairi Sane will be making her return to WWE.

According to PW Insider, Sane and WWE have come to an agreement that will see the popular Japanese star return to the company soon. The former Kabuki Warrior previously wrestled for WWE between 2016-2021, where she left after her contract expired in prior to the start of 2022.

In her absence, Sane returned to STARDOM and climbed to the top of the Joshi-promotion’s ranks. She would also become the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion for New Japan Pro Wrestling before dropping the title to Mercedes Moné after 90 days. She is a former NXT Women’s Champion and women’s tag champion in WWE.

It is not specified when Sane would return, but tonight’s SummerSlam premium live event in Detroit could be the perfect setting.