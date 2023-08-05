AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new matchup for this evening’s edition of Collision on TBS.

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) will defend the AEW Trios Championship against Lee Johnson, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti in a House Rules matchup.

Below is the updated card for Saturday’s AEW Collision from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC:

* We will hear from The Acclaimed

* AEW Trios Champions House of Black defend against Action Andretti, Darius Martin & Lee Johnson

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Mercedes Martinez

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Big Bill and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage

* CM Punk defends his Real World Title against Ricky Starks