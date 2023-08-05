AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega took to X (Twitter) earlier today to discuss season two of the wrestling-based show Heels, which airs on Starz and features Stephen Amell in the leading role.

The Cleaner hints that Amell might do something with AEW in the future so he can show audiences what he is capable of inside a wresting ring. His full post reads, “S2 of Heels starring my old pal @StephenAmell is off to an incredible start! Great drama and the in-ring action is right up there too. Might be time for him to show AEW what he can do in front of live crowds again. He’s always got a spot by my side.”

Amell wrestled for WWE back at SummerSlam 2015, where he teamed with Neville (PAC) to defeat Wade Barrett and Stardust in tag action. He also competed against Christopher Daniels at the famous All In event in Chicago, which eventually led to the formation of AEW. Despite putting up a great effort, Amell would lose to Daniels in singles-action. Check out Omega’s post below.