WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown, the final SmackDown ahead of tonight’s SummerSlam event. Check out the full list and video below.

10. “The Real Chief”-Jey Uso interrupts Paul Heyman’s promo

9. “Getting Noisy”-Sheamus hits LA Knight with the White Noise

8. “Bad Blood”-Santos Escobar lays out Austin Theory

7. “Good OL Grimey”-Cameron Grimes bring the right to Austin Theory

6. “Just Kickin’ It”-Jey Uso nails Solo Sikoa with a superkick

5. “The Sky Is Falling”-Zelina Vega picks up the win

4. “Yeah Yeah”-LA Knights defeats Sheamus

3. “Look Good, Feel Good”-The Street Profits turn heel

2. “Sheer Anger”-Shotzi shows off new look and attacks Bayley

1. “Message Sent”-Jey Uso defeats Solo Sikoa