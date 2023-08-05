LuFisto has deleted her X (Twitter) account.

The veteran wrestler has been in the headlines for the last few days after her interview with Sean Ross Sapp, where she made claims about the backstage atmosphere in AEW and called out several big names for derailing her time with the company, where she was being looked at as a coach. You can read what some of the AEW Women’s Division had to say about LuFisto’s accusations by clicking here, or read what her full interview comments from the interview were by clicking here.

LuFisto will be competing at Effy’s Big Gay Brunch this September.