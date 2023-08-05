Some top AEW stars have responded to claims made by veteran wrestler LuFisto.

In case you missed it, LuFisto recently did an interview with Fightful about her experience with AEW, where she was up for a potential coaching job, one that eventually fell through. She detailed some bad interactions with Dustin Rhodes, Ruby Soho, and the rest of the locker room and later made some claims that there was a bunch of sh*t talking going on behind her back. She added that the women’s division is dealing with some severe gatekeeping and that the “favorites” are running the show. AEW World Champion MJF has since fired back at LuFisto, calling her miserable and jealous. You can read about all this here.

Now some more AEW stars are firing back and giving their insight into LuFisto’s claims, with the consensus being that the locker room, specifically the women’s division, is very close and that most of what is being said is untrue. This includes comments from Britt Baker, Saraya, Ruby Soho, Renee Paquette, Taya Valkryie, Nyla Rose, Madison Rayne, and more Check it out below.

And why is that? Because what you read on twitter must be true? I love AEW and I love our women’s locker room. https://t.co/dpACbLit8z — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 4, 2023

Every Wednesday I leave my daughter and husband and get on a plane. Every Wednesday I fly somewhere hundreds of miles away from my dad who is battling stage 4 cancer. And every Wednesday I walk into a locker room of women who motivate, uplift and genuinely enjoy one another! 👊🏼💯 — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) August 4, 2023

The narrative going around is very disheartening considering someone says they want the best for women’s wrestling but buries it in a number of tweets.. I will say being in this company close to a year, my favourite part is being with the girls in the lockerroom. They uplift,… — SARAYA (@Saraya) August 4, 2023

We have an incredible women’s division that all look out for and support each other. I’ve never seen it be anything other than a safe space for a bunch of kick ass women that all want to see each other and all of @aew shine to their full potential. Women hating women is a real… — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 4, 2023

One person’s PERSONAL experience is NOT

a) the gospel truth

B) facts

C) anything but one perspective influenced by PERSONAL experience and interaction I’m sad, hurt, annoyed, angry, and honestly a little betrayed.. funny thing is it’s not by a single woman in our locker room🤷🏽‍♀️ — 🪓NYLA ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) August 4, 2023

This narrative that all the AEW women hate each other is quite frankly annoying. I’ve been there for 5 mths & every1, from the 2nd I walked in that building, has been nothing but supportive, hyping each other up & bad ass. Stop pinning women against each other it’s getting old. — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) August 4, 2023