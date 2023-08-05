PARKING LOT FIGHT:

Hardy Boys & Keith Lee vs. Butcher, Blade, & Kip Sabian

The Mogul Embassy vs.

Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue

Parking Lot Fight: Best Friends vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 8/4/23

From the Yeungling Center in Tampa, Florida!

Match #1. Keith Lee & The Hardys w/ Ethan Page vs. Kip Sabian & Butcher & Blade w/ Penelope Ford

Russian leg sweep by Hardy to Sabian and a double leg drop. Assisted splash in the corner by the Hardy’s. Butcher in now but Matt deletes him in all of the turnbuckles. Jeff in now and Butcher catches a kick but hits the spinning flip push kick… kind of. Jeff gets shoved into Sabian and kneed in the back, which sends him to the floor. Sabian with an Arabian Press that takes out Jeff and Page. Jeff gets pounded throughout the PIP. Imploding cannonball by Sabian and a half nelson into a back breaker by Butcher. Lee gets the hot tag and cleans house. Kip Sabian jumps on the back of Lee but with Sabian on his back, he splashes both Butcher and Blade, and then biels them. Sabian gets bieled on to Butcher and Blade now. Spinning powerslam to Sabian gets a two count. Springboard in by Sabian but eats a double chop from Lee mid-air. Spinebuster by Lee as Hardy goes up top and it’s the Swanton Bomb for the finish.

Winners: Keith Lee & The Hardy Boys

Rating: **1/4. Fine opener here, Matt and Jeff should be in trios matches at this point. Poor Kip Sabian, but nice to see Lee get some shine again.

The Kingdom remind us that Adam Cole can’t be trusted!

The Young Bucks say that they need to get back to the tag team division. Oh, here are the Hardys. Brothers vs. brothers this Wednesday.

Match #2. Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue

Blue dumps Jay to the outside, forcing her to rethink her strategy. Blue charges in the corner but Jay moves and dumps her to the apron. Running spinning back kick on the apron sends Blue to the floor. Jay now lays in some chops on the floor before bringing Blue back in the ring and choking her in the corner. Jay runs into a back elbow from Blue and a diving cross body off the top rope. Running knee strike on the ropes by Blue. Jay catches a superkick but Blue hits a rebound kick. Back heel kick by Jay and a Flatliner for a two count. Queenslayer by Jay but Blue rolls her up for two. Skye hits the twisting full nelson facebuster but before she can get the cover, Angelo Parker is on the apron causing the distraction. Blue drills him but she turns around into the Queenslayer and is forced to tap.

Winner: Anna Jay

Rating: **. Started off slow but got good down the stretch. Both women have improved so much in such a short amount of time.

Kris Statlander is in the back with Renee, who is doing squats with Renee on her back. Statlander has a match with Mercedes Martinez on Saturday at Collision, and mama’s coming home.

The Parking Lot Brawl will be taking place at Daley’s Place, as Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are there live on location. Pac is injured and the Lucha Bros have called out the winners of tonight’s match.

Match #3. Mogul Embassy vs. Logan Cruz & Tayshawn Perez

Fox comes off the top with a double dropkick to both Cruz and Perez. Plancha to the outside by Fox takes out both guys. Assisted pop-up powerbomb to Perez. Iconoclasm by Fox with a walk through into an Ace Crusher. Brainbuster by Swerve and the 450 finishes this one.

Winners: Mogul Embassy

Rating: NR. Swerve and Fox are $ together.

Match #4. Parking Lot Brawl: Best Friends vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Moxley stabs Trent with a fork and away, we, go! Trent is bleeding profusely already. Belly to back suplex by Claudio to Chuck on a car. Claudio rips the spoiler off a Carolla and beats Chuck with it. Claudio charges Best Friends but gets flapjacked on the back of minivan. Moxley gets forked and he’s bleeding. Best Friends slam the hood on Claudio a bunch but Moxley is here to make the save. Knees to Chuck and a guillotine choke to Trent. BCC now slam the hood on Trent and double team powerbomb Chuck on the hood. Two count. Giant swing to Trent right into a garbage can that Moxley brought in. Trent tries to fight back but Chuck is here with a street sign and lays into everyone. Claudio gets back body dropped on a windshield as Moxley gets stabbed in the face. Suplex by Moxley to Chuck on a guard rail. Trent has the street sign now and Moxley rolls him up from behind before locking in a figure four on the ground. Trent does battle with Moxley in front of a metal door as Claudio and Chuck pair off, as Claudio bulldogs him on the hood of a car. Piledriver by Chuck to Moxley on the roof of a car! Trent and Claudio are fighting on another hood, as Chuck gives him a street sign and he goes to town. Senton by Trent to Moxley on a guard rail, on a car! Paradigm Shift on the hood of a car by Moxley to Chuck. Trent uses himself as a lawn dart to Moxley but misses and eats car door. Claudio military presses Trent on the roof of a car. Claudio looks for the Ricola Bomb but Trent reverses and hit’s the Dudebuster on the hood! Moxley hops on a tired Trent and gets the hooks in, locking in a rear naked choke. Trent goes to the eyes and looks for a half and half suplex but gets blocked, as Moxley looks for a German, and Trent fights out. Both men are trading elbows on the hood of an Elantra. Both men have hit the deck at least once, as a hockey fight ensues. DEATH RIDER ON THE WINDSHIELD! Chuck is shown syphoning gas out of a ca, as he drabs a barbed wire 2×4 behind him. CHUCK SETS THE BARBED WIRE BOARD ON FIRE. Yuta shows up out of nowhere to cause the distraction, as Moxley takes the 2×4 and hits Chuck in the stomach. Yuta now with a screwdriver to the face of Chuck. SUE IS HERE IN THE MINIVAN WITH ORANGE CASSIDY ON TOP OF IT! Cassidy dives off the roof and takes everyone out. Cassidy wraps a chain around his hand but Moxley clips the knee from behind. Triple team beatdown now as Yuta hits the Death Rider on the hood! BCC destroy Sue’s van now as Moxley curb stomps Trent on top of the door they have ripped off. Trent gets picked up and curb stomped through the windshield! Claudio covers for the win.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ****1/4. Man, this was entertaining. I know Moxley is a polarizing character but he is aces in these situations. Best Friends are just so reliable and Claudio has been an underappreciated signing for this company. Brutality off the charts here and really felt like these guys were trying to take each other out. I think the original is better, but not by match. Great way to close out Rampage.

Final Thoughts: Perfectly acceptable episode of Rampage with a heck of a main event. A ton happened this week but most of it felt important, which was different than previous episodes. Thumbs up. 8/10.