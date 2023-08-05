AEW star PAC is out of action with an injury.

The BASTARD will miss an undisclosed amount of time, with his last match coming against Gravity on the July 25th edition of AEW Dynamite. The news was broken by Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on this evening’s episode of AEW Rampage. The duo adds that PAC’s group, the Death Triangle, will be without him going forward.

BREAKING NEWS: #PAC is injured and unable to compete. Nevertheless, the #LuchaBros will challenge the winners of the #ParkingLotFight THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/9knnBmi60S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2023

As of now no further details have been disclosed regarding PAC’s injury. Wrestling Headlines will keep you update on this story.

