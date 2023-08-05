AEW has announced for matchups for the August 9th episode of Dynamite from Columbus, Ohio. Check out the updated card below.

-Jack Perry vs. RVD for the FTW Championship (FTW Rules)

-Lucha Bros vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

-Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF appearing live

-The Hardy Boyz vs. The Young Bucks

-Jericho Appreciation Society meeting