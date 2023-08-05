AEW has announced for matchups for the August 9th episode of Dynamite from Columbus, Ohio. Check out the updated card below.
-Jack Perry vs. RVD for the FTW Championship (FTW Rules)
-Lucha Bros vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli
-Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF appearing live
-The Hardy Boyz vs. The Young Bucks
-Jericho Appreciation Society meeting
The Young Bucks are going back to the Tag Team division!
Their first opponents? The Hardys!
THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite The Hardys vs. Young Bucks LIVE at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@matthardybrand | @jeffhardybrand | @YoungBucks pic.twitter.com/KoiWtCgItD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2023