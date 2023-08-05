Finn Balor is quite familiar with The Elite (Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Adam Page) and the WWE superstar hopes he gets a chance to work with them again.

The first-ever Universal Champion spoke on this topic during a chat with Haus Of Wrestling at today’s SummerSlam media junket. Balor begins by recalling his days with the group back in NJPW, and how he’s always had a great relationship with them. He adds that he would love to collaborate with them again but understands that they are happy in AEW and he is happy in WWE.

I would love to get an opportunity to work with those guys again,” he said. “But, once they’re happy in their situation, that’s all that really matters to me. The Bucks and Kenny, great guys, had a great working relationship with them in New Japan. Hopefully, in the future, we’ll get to work together again. Whether it’s here, there, or somewhere else, who knows? But I’m happy here. They’re happy there.

When Balor was asked about heading through the Forbidden Door to work with The Elite he had this to say.

Here or there or anywhere. I’m not opposed to it.

