The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) sent a strong message on this evening’s AEW Rampage.

The group, thanks to some help from Wheeler Yuta, defeated the Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) in the second-ever Parking Lot brawl in the main event of this evening’s AEW Rampage. The match was as bloody and brutal as the first parking lot brawl two years ago, with Trent’s mom Sue, along with Orange Cassidy, making a return to even the odds for her son’s team. Unfortunately, the Blackpool Combat Club was just too much for the Best Friends and picked up the win. They will now face the Lucha Bros on the August 9th episode of AEW Dynamite.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to Rampage can be found here.