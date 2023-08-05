WWE Hall of Famer Edge is set to return to TV soon.

WWE has announced that they will celebrate Edge’s 25th Anniversary of his WWE debut on the August 18 SmackDown from the Scotiabank Arena in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Edge was first announced for the August 18 SmackDown back in June. Following the August 2022 RAW main event win over Damian Priest in Toronto, The Rated R Superstar teased that he would retire at this upcoming show. However, Edge has since said that before he retires he wants a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Title, which is currently held by Seth Rollins.

WWE previously celebrated 25 years of Edge with the #Edge25 campaign on digital and social media back in late June. Edge debuted on June 22, 1998, but they are celebrating again on SmackDown as the show is returning to Toronto.

Edge has wrestled just two matches since defeating Finn Balor in Hell In a Cell at WrestleMania 39 this past April. He worked a Triple Threat with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and winner AJ Styles on the May 12 SmackDown, in a match that was a part of the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament. He then defeated Grayson Waller on the July 7 SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for the August 18 SmackDown celebration, or who is planned to be Edge’s next opponent.

