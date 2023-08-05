Cody Rhodes may no longer be in AEW, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still care deeply about his friends in The Elite.

The American Nightmare spoke about Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and the Young Bucks re-signing with AEW during today’s SummerSlam press tour. Nick Hausman from the Haus of Wrestling asked Cody to give his thoughts on the news, which prompted the former three-time TNT Champion to say this:

I’m very happy when any wrestler or Superstar gets paid. /I don’t want to sound carny or hacky but to know that your peers and people who take the bumps and go through all this and have that type of the physical struggle that comes with this gig, to know they’re getting paid is really exciting. I am over the moon that that group did what they did because, as Nick Jackson said, I believe they’ve made some NBA money off of it.

Cody later stated that he was really happy for the Elite, adding that he wishes they could have all been under the WWE banner again together but understands that the WWE lifestyle is not for everyone.

I’m honestly just really happy for them. I am. I would have loved to have seen them again. But, you know, I’m very happy with the choices they made, and that schedule is a little different. This gig is, this particular gig at WWE, it’s a different type of personality that maybe fits me a little bit more. Yeah, but very happy for the,.

Matt Hardy also gave his thoughts on The Elite re-signing with AEW. You can check out the Broken One’s comments here.