WWE invades Ford Field later this evening for its 2023 edition of SummerSlam. PW Insider has released the full match order, which you can check out below.

1. Logan Paul vs. Ricochet (We previously reported that this would open)

2. Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

3. Summerslam Battle Royal

4. Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler MMA Rules

5. GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship

6. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Championship

7. Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair for the Women’s Championship

8. Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed Universal Championship (We previously reported that this would close.)