This evening WWE invades Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan for its annual SummerSlam premium live event. PW Insider has released several notes ahead of this evening’s show, which includes who produced what matches and what bout will headline.

Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed Universal Championship against Jey Uso in Tribal Combat will headline SummerSlam 2023. This match is being produced by Michael Hayes and Jason Jordan.

Co-headlining will be Asuka defending the WWE women’s title against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threa match. This match is being produced by TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd).

OTHER MATCHES AND PRODUCERS:

Rhodes v Lesnar: Michael Hayes

GUNTHER v McIntyre for the I.C. Championship: Chris Park (Abyss)

Rollins v Balor for the WWE World Championship: Jamie Noble

Paul v Ricochet: Shane Helms

Rousey v Baszler MMA Rules: Shawn Daivari

Battle Royal: Adam Pearce & Petey Williams