Tony Schiavone has always sung the praises of the AEW roster, and now he’s named two stars in the women’s division that he believes always delivers when given the opportunity.

The veteran commentator was asked about this topic during a Q&A edition of his What Happened When podcast, where he mentioned the work of QTV’s Harley Cameron and ROH Women’s Champion Athena. Schiavone says both women are massively talented in different areas and continue to be extremely entertaining.

I like Athena. I like her passion. She does a lot with Ring of Honor, but I think she would be very good on a regular basis on TV. I really like her. One of the most talented people that we have is Harley Cameron. If you think that kid’s not talented, holy smokes. She can sing, she has sung. She has performed as a singer. I think, you can look her up, that she performed with Boyz II Men. She’s talented, she can talk, she’s beautiful. She’s got a great personality. I don’t know what their plans are with her. I know she’s on QTV right now, but she’s really, really talented. There’s so many of them out there that really deserve a shot at talking some more. Kris Statlander, really good.

