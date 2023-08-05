Ricky Starks is ready to make history.

The Absolute One will challenge CM Punk for the “Real” AEW World Championship on this evening’s edition of Collision from Greensboro South Carolina, a match that was made after he confronted the Second City Saint one week ago. Starks is still riding on cloud nine for defeating Punk in the finals for the Owen Hart tournament, then for pinning Punk again in tag team action. Both times Starks used the ring rope behind the referee’s back to gain leverage on his pin.

The former FTW Champion took to social media to hype up the bout. He writes, “I’m the man because I beat this man twice. I’ll make history for a 3rd time. Stop me when I’m telling lies.”

Tonight’s Collision will also feature FTR defending the AEW tag team titles against Brian Cage and Big Bill. Wrestling Headlines will provide complete coverage of Collision starting at 8pm EST 5 pm PST.