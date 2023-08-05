The preliminary viewership is in for the August 4th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Spoiler TV, last night’s episode drew an average of 2.151 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.166 million. They scored a rating of 0.57 in the 18-49 demographics over both hours of programming, which was up from the preliminary demo rating from last week but lower than the final rating.

SmackDown only trailed behind Will Trent, Secret Celebrity Renovation, and Dateline in total viewership. This was the blue-brand’s go-home edition ahead of this evening’s SummerSlam premium live event. The full card for that can be found here.

Final ratings will be out next week. Stay tuned.