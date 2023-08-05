The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will air live tonight from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Be sure to join us tonight for live SummerSlam coverage beginning at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:
Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Tribal Chief Status
Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)
25-Man SummerSlam Battle Royal
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, LA Knight, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Matt Riddle, Chad Gable, Otis, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Grayson Waller, Karrion Kross, Tommaso Ciampa, more TBA
MMA Rules Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler
Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
Logan Paul vs. Ricochet
