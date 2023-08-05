A big story going into today’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event is the removal of the Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus singles match, a feud that has been heavily built up over the last couple months that the WWE Universe was clamoring to witness. The reported reasons that the match has been left off the card is due to time constraints.

WWE star Zoey Stark spoke about this topic during a recent interview with the Ten Count, where she came to the defense of creative head Triple H and stated that he wouldn’t have pulled the match just to screw over the division.

Hunter [Triple H] is a smart man. There is a reason, guys. He’s not just doing it to screw the women. He’s not. He’s doing it because he wants to make sure Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have plenty of time to do it. I’m sure there are other reasons that come into play that we’re not even thinking about. When we get the match, and we will, it will be great and we will have plenty of time and it’s going to be a match well worth waiting for.

Starks has been paired with Stratus for the duration of her feud with Lynch, and even picked up a victory over The Man on an episode of Raw. You can check out Starks’ full interview below.

