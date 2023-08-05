Logan Paul has been working with WWE ever since 2021, and has emerged as one of the company’s biggest celebrity collaborations in history. Paul has wrestled a number of marquee matchups, with his next bout being against Ricochet at today’s SummerSlam premium live event.

To hype up this match Paul spoke with Stephen A. Smith about the impact he’s made for WWE over the last few years. He tells Smith that he was one of the last superstars to be signed by Vince McMahon prior to the former chairman announcing his “retirement.”

I’m not here to take part. I’m here to take over. it’s my DNA. it’s how I’m wired. I was the last Superstar signed by Vince McMahon. After my first match, he took me backstage, and he said, ‘Your future is here,’ and I understand the weight of those words coming from him. So, to be honest with you, if I wanted to be the face of WWE, if I wanted to give this industry my all, I know I could. It’s just a decision I have to make. It’s a switch I have to flip.

Smith would later ask Paul if he was ready to commit to a full-time schedule with WWE so he could pursue becoming the company’s biggest star. Here was his response:

It’s also up to the fans. Do they resonate with me? They might think I come in there and not like my arrogant, cocky, conceited nature, and might think I’m the outsider forever, even though I’m actively doing five PLEs a year. I’ve got some convincing to do, but I’m there in my head. If I want to be WWE Champion, I can do it.

Ricochet vs. Paul joins a stacked SummerSlam card that also includes Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler and more. Check out the full card by clicking here.

