WWE is shaking up their commentary teams for their weekly television programs Raw and SmackDown.

According to Variety, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will be moved to Monday Night Raw and Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves will be moved to SmackDown. However, Cole will also be joining the SmackDown team. The report notes that WWE is “hight on Patrick” and believe that pairing him with Cole, a 25-year veteran at the WWE commentary table, can only help improve his game.

Barrett has been calling SmackDown since October of 2022, when he replaced former NFL star punter Pat McAfee. These commentary changes will begin to take place on August 7th.

This news was broken hours before today’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event from Detroit. The final card for the event can be found here.