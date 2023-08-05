AEW has announced three new locations for upcoming television tapings.

The promotion will be in Seattle, Salt Lake City, and will be making its debut in Stockton this fall. The exact dates and type of show that it will be can be found below.

9/30/2023: Collision [Seattle, WA]

10/4/2023: Dynamite [Stockton, CA] (1st time here)

10/7/2023: Collision [Salt Lake City, UT]

Tickets are for these events are set to go on sale on August 11th.